Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

