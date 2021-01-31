Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 273,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,598. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

