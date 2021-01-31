AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $51,699,044. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,118.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,207.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

