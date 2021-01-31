Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.