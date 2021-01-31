Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.73 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.