Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

