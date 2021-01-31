Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $165.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

