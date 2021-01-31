Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $203.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

