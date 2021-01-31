Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLDR opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

