Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.30 and its 200 day moving average is $315.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

