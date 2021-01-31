Aventus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $105,773.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Aventus has a market cap of $3.04 million and $105,773.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 72.5% against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.
Aventus Token Profile
Aventus is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aventus
Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.
