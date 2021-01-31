AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €23.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.96 ($27.01).

EPA:CS opened at €18.30 ($21.53) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.79.

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

