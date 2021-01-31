Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

