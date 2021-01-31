Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

