AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

