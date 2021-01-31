Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.00. Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 20 shares.

AYLA has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,551.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.