Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) (CVE:AZM) Shares Up 2.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) (CVE:AZM) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.90. 70,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 86,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$62.28 million and a P/E ratio of -180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35.

About Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.