B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 234.3% in January

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

