B. Riley Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

