B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.37% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

