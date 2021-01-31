Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.09.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

