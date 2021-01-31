Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond expects that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,953 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

