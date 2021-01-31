Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,953 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

