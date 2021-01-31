Banano Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Banano has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $18,706.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded up 177.1% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.