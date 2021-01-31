Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

