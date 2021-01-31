Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 549,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.30.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

