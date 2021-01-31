Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,306,624 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 253,499 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

