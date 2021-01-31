Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

