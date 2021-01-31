Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,019,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

