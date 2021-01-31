BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

BankFinancial has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.60.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. Equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFIN. TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

