Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BKNIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Santander upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.78 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
