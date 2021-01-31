Barclays Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.16 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

About Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

