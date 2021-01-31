Barclays Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.80.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.