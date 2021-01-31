Barclays Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $53.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.23.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,336,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.