Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

