Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

B traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 246,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 150.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.