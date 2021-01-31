Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.