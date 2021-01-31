Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

GOLD opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,718,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

