Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSQ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Townsquare Media stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.15% of Townsquare Media worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

