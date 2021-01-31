Barrington Research Raises Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target to $97.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Standex International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $87.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Insiders have sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.