Base Protocol Trading Down 6.9% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $326,430.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00266917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066623 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,564,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,651,604 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

