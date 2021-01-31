Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $446.66 million and approximately $261.53 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00894781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.43 or 0.04341609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030810 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,298,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

