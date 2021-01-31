BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.