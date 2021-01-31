BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BCE by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BCE by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

