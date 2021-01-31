BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Holdings Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,884,398. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average of $267.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $382.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

