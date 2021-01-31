Beowulf Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,737.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $22,737.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00272174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067276 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.