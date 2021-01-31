Berenberg Bank Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of eGain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

EGAN stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of eGain by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

