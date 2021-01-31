Berenberg Bank Lowers Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) to Hold

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBJHF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

