Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Simmons reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Persimmon stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

