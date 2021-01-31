Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,460 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

